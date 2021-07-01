Surfrider Volunteers Remove 1,457 Pounds of Trash From San Diego Beaches

SAN DIEGO - In two hours of work, more than 600 volunteers with Surfrider Foundation San Diego's annual post-Fourth of July ``Morning After''

beach cleanup removed 1,457 pounds of trash from San Diego's beaches, the group said today.

The majority of the trash collected consisted of single-use plastics, which otherwise could have washed into the sea ``adding to the already critical

pollution problem devastating the world's oceans,'' a statement from Surfrider Foundation San Diego read.

Volunteers hosted four cleanups -- at Ocean Beach Pier, Crystal Pier, Moonlight Beach and Oceanside...