Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

Surfrider Volunteers Remove 1,457 Pounds of Trash From San Diego Beaches

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 7/6/2021 at 11:26pm

SAN DIEGO - In two hours of work, more than 600 volunteers with Surfrider Foundation San Diego's annual post-Fourth of July ``Morning After''

beach cleanup removed 1,457 pounds of trash from San Diego's beaches, the group said today.

The majority of the trash collected consisted of single-use plastics, which otherwise could have washed into the sea ``adding to the already critical

pollution problem devastating the world's oceans,'' a statement from Surfrider Foundation San Diego read.

Volunteers hosted four cleanups -- at Ocean Beach Pier, Crystal Pier, Moonlight Beach and Oceanside...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 07/07/2021 04:18