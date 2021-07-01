Fallbrook 14U All Stars place 2nd in North County's C District Girls Softball

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook 14U Softball team played valiantly during the C District Regional tournament in Ramona during the weekend of June 19 - 20 taking 2nd place overall and qualifying for the B State games in Lancaster in July. On Sunday, they won 3 back-to-back games versus Escondido, Ramona and North Shore leading them to the championship game versus San Dieguito. However, the heat and the exhaustion of back-to-back games began to take a toll on the players by the 4th game, allowing San Dieguito to take an easy win for the championship. Regardless, the team and parents were proud of...