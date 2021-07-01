Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

Farish on all-league first team, Downey on second team

 
The Valley League boys lacrosse coaches placed senior defender Ryan Farish on the all-league first team and named sophomore midfielder Johnny Downey to the Valley League second team.

"I would have loved to have gotten more, but it was pretty tough competition this year in the league," Fallbrook High Coach Mike Zinniger said of having two all-league players.

Mount Carmel won the Valley League championship, and the Sundevils' 17-2 overall record includes a loss in the CIF Division II championship game which snapped a 16-game winning streak. Fallbrook was 1-4 in Valley League play and had an...



