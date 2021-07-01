Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

Four Warriors given all-league girls lacrosse honors

Hendrix on first team

 
The Valley League girls lacrosse coaches selected four Fallbrook High School players for all-league recognition.

One of the Fallbrook players, junior Zahra Hendrix, was placed on the first team. Bella Lopez, who was a sophomore, was named to the second team. The other two Warriors, senior Kaelynn Allerite and junior Cassie Ramirez, were recognized at the honorable mention level.

Hendrix is a midfielder. She led the Warriors with 32 goals and with six assists. "She is very deserving of that award," FHS Coach Debbie Berg said.

Berg added that Hendrix led the team in more than just statisti...



