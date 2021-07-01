Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

Guadarrama, Serrano/Smith reach third round of CIF tournament

 
Last updated 6/30/2021 at 12:27pm



The CIF individual tennis tournament was played May 24 through June 10 at the Barnes Tennis Center in San Diego, and two Fallbrook High School entries advanced to the third round.

Alexa Guadarrama ended her junior season in the third round of the girls singles bracket. Fallbrook's mixed doubles entry of senior Vronie Serrano and junior James Smith also reached the third round. The girls doubles team of junior Carly Hawkins and sophomore Samantha Hanlon advanced to the second round, and senior Ethan Lenaway reached the second round of boys singles play.

