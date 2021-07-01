Warriors one point short of CIF girls basketball championship

A one-point loss in the championship game deprived Fallbrook High School of the CIF Division III girls basketball championship honor.

St. Joseph Academy took a lead with 1:05 left in the June 10 final at St. Augustine High School and staved off a potential Warrior comeback for the 45-44 victory.

"We were young, made some mistakes," said Fallbrook coach Trae Harrison.

"We had a bunch of mental lapses," Harrison said. "We didn't play with the right mindset."

The top two seeds in the Division III playoffs received first-round byes. Fallbrook was seeded first and St. Joseph had the second s...