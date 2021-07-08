CALENDAR

July 9 – 12-2 p.m. – Feeding San Diego hosts a free food distribution at Palomar College Fallbrook Education Center, 35090 Horse Ranch Creek Road, Fallbrook. To register and receive about 50 pounds of food, any food insecure family can visit feedingsandiego.org/together-tour.

July 16 – 11:30 a.m. – REINS will hold the “Reunited and it Feels So Good” golf tournament at the Golf Club of California, 3742 Flowerwood Lane. To register, visit reinsprogram.org or call 760-731-9168.

Oct. 3 – 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Fallbrook Land Conservancy to hold Stagecoach Sunday, 1815 S. Stagecoach Lane. This event includes animal encounters, Kids Corral, stagecoach rides, a live performance by Daring Greatly Band and a BBQ lunch prepared by the Rib Shack. Meal, game and ride ticket packages will be sold at http://www.fallbrooklandconservancy.org/stagecoachsunday.

Oct. 10 – 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. – The Fallbrook Gem and Mineral Society will host its annual Fall Festival of Gems, 123 W. Alvarado St. At this family-friendly swap meet, visitors will discover gems, minerals, fossils, jewelry treasures and more.