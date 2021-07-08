Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Baker named to Dean's list

 
Last updated 7/8/2021 at 2:16pm



LEWISBURG, PENN. – Bucknell University has released the dean's list for outstanding academic achievement during the spring semester of the 2020-21 academic year. A student must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a scale of 4.0 to receive dean's list recognition.

Those students recognized include Alec Baker, class of 2023, from Bonsall.

Bucknell University is a highly selective private liberal arts university that offers majors in the arts, engineering, humanities, management, and social and natural sciences, along with broad opportunities outside of class, to its 3,600 undergraduates. Graduate programs are available in select disciplines. Students benefit from a small student-faculty ratio of 9:1, personal attention from faculty, leadership opportunities, and excellent graduation rates and career outcomes.

Submitted by Bucknell University.

 

