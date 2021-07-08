Baker named to Dean's list

LEWISBURG, PENN. – Bucknell University has released the dean's list for outstanding academic achievement during the spring semester of the 2020-21 academic year. A student must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a scale of 4.0 to receive dean's list recognition.

Those students recognized include Alec Baker, class of 2023, from Bonsall.

Submitted by Bucknell University.