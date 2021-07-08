California Connections Academy celebrates nearly 900 graduating seniors

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO – California Connections Academy, a tuition-free network of online public schools serving students in grades TK-12 across 32 counties in California since 2004, celebrated nearly 900 graduating seniors on June 23.

Despite the challenges of the last year with the ongoing pandemic, school administrators and teachers were still able to honor the graduating class with proper pomp and circumstance during the virtual graduation ceremony.

The California Connections Academy Class of 2021 is comprised of graduates from six California schools: California Connections Academy Central, California Connections Academy Central Coast, California Connections Academy Monterey Bay, California Connections Academy North Bay, California Connections Academy Ripon and California Connections Academy Southern California, with students residing in 32 counties across the state.

Among the graduating class, 62% plan to attend two- or four-year colleges or universities, 10% plan to enter the work force and 7% plan to attend vocational or technical school.

Collectively, the graduating class earned more than $1.9 million in scholarship funds and students have been accepted to notable in-state and out-of-state universities including Dartmouth, United States Military Academy West Point, University of California Berkeley, Columbia University, among many others.

The list of graduates includes Sydney McFarlin of Fallbrook and Brianna White of Bonsall.

To learn more about California Connections Academy visit https://www.connectionsacademy.com/california-online-school.

Submitted by California Connections Academy.