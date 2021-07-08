On May 11, 2021, the world lost a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend when Carol Ann Gaynor of Fallbrook passed away peacefully. She was 85 years old.

Carol was the only child of Charles Froehler and Virginia Strong. Born in New York and graduated from Conaty High School, Los Angeles, she attended Mt. St. Mary's University, Bel Air.

She married Patrick Gaynor in 1972 and they raised daughters Mary, Catherine and Regina in Fountain Valley. Carol worked at Newport Beach Flight Systems and when they retired in 1994, Carol and Patrick moved to Fallbrook and enjoyed extensive travel.

She enjoyed volunteering at the Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary, Republican Women, Angel Shop, estate sales, Questers, Italian Club. Her hobbies included bocce ball, Antiques Club, Mahjong and Poker.

She is survived by her husband, three daughters, two stepdaughters, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and cousins.

Services were held at St. Peter's Catholic Church. If so inclined, donations may be directed to Elizabeth Hospice and the Alzheimer's Foundation.