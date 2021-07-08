Community car show is coming to Fallbrook

FALLBROOK – A new event is coming to downtown Fallbrook this summer. Groupe N. County Car Club, with the help of the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce, is having a community car show on Main Avenue, Sunday, July 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Groupe N. County Car Club is a local chapter started in 2020 and is part of a larger club that has been around for 50 years. They said they feel holding a car show downtown is a way to bring business to Fallbrook and local awareness to the area. Most of the members are locals who were raised here and want to give back to the community. The club wants to be a beneficial part of Fallbrook and help reinforce positive options for the youth in the community.

The show is open to all classic and vintage cars. Registration is day-of and is first come, first served, based on space. Vendor space is available as well. There will be awards, cars, bikes, music and family-friendly fun.

For more info contact Saul at 760-689-8058. For vendor space, email

[email protected]

Submitted by the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce.