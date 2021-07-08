Study: When and where do the most rental scams occur?

Apartment Guide Editorial Team

Most people think of summer as a time for vacation, but it's also a time when people are on the move more permanently. The kids are out of school, the weather's better and more apartments and homes are on the market, so it's convenient and attractive to relocate. It's also a time to beware of rental scams because so many people move.

COVID already caused many people to make major moves last year, with workers leaving big cities for more rural areas during the pandemic's first six months thanks to the added flexibility of remote work. The move toward warmer wea...