Summer school starts Monday in FUESD

Summer school in the Fallbrook Union Elementary School begins Monday, July 12, and continues through July 30 at three elementary schools and Potter Jr. High School.

The elementary schools hosting summer school are Maie Ellis, La Paloma, and Fallbrook STEM Academy.

The theme is “Space,” bringing in NASA, astronauts, outer space, science experiments, and learning activities. The three-week program runs 8 a.m. to noon at the elementary schools, and 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Potter.

Dr. Lea Curcio, Director of Curriculum and Instruction for FUESD, said the district needed to be selective this year about who will be able to attend summer school. Those recommended by their teachers, based on need, had the first option to attend. Others were put on a waiting list.

She said there are a limited number of teachers and space at the schools.

“Our priority is to help the ones with the greatest need. We just can’t serve everyone this summer. It’s based on need, from teacher recommendations, for those needing work with math and language arts.”

The summer program will be taught by 17 credentialed classroom teachers, Curcio said. Ana Arias is the Elementary Summer Program Principal.

The district also has separate summer programs for special needs students and for students in the migrant education program.