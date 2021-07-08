Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Last updated 7/8/2021 at 4:45pm

Beloved Fallbrook local William Di Fazio died at 48. Many of you knew Bill as 'The Phone Man' who took over the business from his father, Louis Di Fazio, some 15 years ago. Bill was unique, compassionate and a loving soul who had an adventurous spirit. Bill was also a hard worker who had a love for life.

Billy could fix nearly anything and was a perfectionist. He was an awesome brother and a dear friend where we helped each other out when the other was in need.

He was born in Long Island, New York and passed very unexpectedly for unknown reasons May 31, 2021.

Survivors include mom Catharine Di Fazio; brother Louis Di Fazio; sister Jenette Di Fazio.

A service will be held 11 a.m., Friday, July 23, 2021, at Saint Peter's Catholic Church.

 

