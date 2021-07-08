Local artist publishes children's book

Local artist Jacquie Hughes recently published her first children's book, "Lizzy & Snart: The Adventures of the Magical Potion." Available now, this local artist worked for over three years to write, illustrate, and self-publish her first book.

Hughes worked with watercolors to illustrate the 35-page book.

"Lizzy & Snart: The Adventures of the Magical Potion" is the first published book by local artist Jacquie Hughes.

Her book is about gratitude and friendship, something which she said is necessary during this time period. She wants readers to "recognize that a lot of times we hope and wish for things we already have if we look closely." The story follows Lizzy who is trying to make a magical potion so she can have everything she wants, before realizing that she doesn't need anything besides her best friend and cat, Snart.

Hughes plans on continuing writing as she raises her family in Fallbrook.

She teaches classes at the Fallbrook School of the Arts. Teaching predominantly jewelry, fabric arts, and painting, Hughes reaches many community members with her artistic abilities. She also runs a personal home art studio, where she teaches additional classes.

Many of her works have been shown and sold at the Fallbrook Art Center. Hughes hopes that her work inspires other Fallbrook residents to begin their creative journeys and maybe write their own book.

For more information, or to purchase the book, visit https://jacquelynhughesillustrations.weebly.com/.