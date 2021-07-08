Meals on Wheels to host 'Reels on Wheels' Grease sing-along drive-in gala

SAN DIEGO – Get ready to have a blast this summer with nonprofit Meals on Wheels San Diego County at its “Reels on Wheels” Drive-In Grease Sing-Along Gala on Saturday, Aug. 14 from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Sheraton San Diego Hotel and Marina. Attendees will have the opportunity to sing and jive to the most successful movie musical of all time, “Grease.” Sing-along lyrics will be shown on the movie screen and all attendees are encouraged to dress the part.

“We planned a drive-in so that we could all gather safely but we are hopeful that, after over a year of online events and keeping our distance, we’ll be up out of our cars and on the dance floor. We are so excited to finally come together for a good cause and help raise critical funds for our senior community in need,” says Brent Wakefield, president and CEO, Meals on Wheels San Diego County.

A record-breaking year

During the pandemic last year, Meals on Wheels San Diego County delivered nearly 600,000 meals throughout San Diego County, which is a 50% increase in the number of clients served. The pandemic left many older adults cut off from their family and support networks, making them vulnerable to the negative health effects of isolation.

With the COVID-19 restrictions, volunteers can no longer enter homes during deliveries, but still take time to chat with clients outside from a safe distance for a few minutes while wearing a face mask and gloves.

Although the region has opened back up, the nonprofit doesn’t see the urgency for meals decreasing as the population it serves remains the most vulnerable to coronavirus, with many seniors remaining home, and in most cases, alone.

For 60 years, Meals on Wheels San Diego County has fought malnutrition and loneliness, two of the biggest threats to the well-being of homebound seniors. Frequently, a Meals on Wheels volunteer may be the only person clients see all day, providing human contact and a safety net of compassion and conversation, particularly for those seniors living alone. Lives are saved nearly every week because a Meals on Wheels San Diego County volunteer called the proper emergency personnel for someone who has fallen, had a stroke, or simply needs additional resources.

Oh, those summer nights

Tickets to the sing-a-long event start at $250 for general admission. Group and VIP tickets are also available for purchase. Attendees will have the chance to win exciting prizes through silent and live auction, and an opportunity drawing with all event proceeds benefiting Meals on Wheels San Diego County’s mission.

Sponsorships are still available. For tickets, event details, to become a sponsor, or to simply get involved with Meals on Wheels San Diego County, visit meals-on-wheels.org for more information.

Submitted by Meals on Wheels.