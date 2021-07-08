Support group to learn about self care

FALLBROOK – North County Parkinson's Support Group Fallbrook invites anyone interested to join their monthly Parkinson's Support Group meeting, Friday, July 23, 10 a.m., via zoom. They are excited to announce they will be transitioning to reopening for their in person August meeting. Details to be announced.

Their meetings are held in support of persons with Parkinson's disease, care partners and people interested in improving the world of those affected by Parkinson’s disease. There is no cost associated with this zoom meeting.

Contact Irene at 760-731-0171, [email protected], or Caryl at [email protected] with any questions or concerns about joining a zoom meeting. Anyone joining as a new attendee to the group can send an email to request a zoom invite.

The guest speaker will be Carly Bonnell, MSW, School of Medicine, Dept. of Psychiatry, and the topic is "Self Care." Bonnell works for the UC San Diego Caregiver Study and has served as the study therapist, delivering interventions with caregivers to decrease stress, for the past five years.

She received her master's in social welfare from UCLA with an emphasis on research and evaluation and has worked in mental health research for the past 15 years. She is dedicated to improving caregiver mental health and physical well-being and enjoys serving her Fallbrook community where she grew up. She provides support to the Fallbrook community through her work as co-leader of the Fallbrook Parkinson's Support Group.

For more information, visit https://medschool.ucsd.edu/som/psychiatry/research/Alzcare/Pages/default.aspx.

Fallbrook Parkinson's Support Group is an affiliate group of North County Parkinson's Support Group, https://ncpsg.org/.

The NCPSG Summer Social will be its first in-person gathering in ages, Wednesday, July 28, 11:30 a.m. Shadowridge Golf Club 1980 Gateway Drive, Vista 92081; cost is $16 per ticket. The menu is gourmet hamburgers, cole slaw, chips, iced tea/water. Veggie burgers will be available. Sign up is requested by July 23. See the NCPSG newsletter online – page 5 for registration form and details.

Submitted by Fallbrook Parkinson's Support Group.