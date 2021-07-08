Water Quality Report available online

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Public Utility District’s annual Consumer

Confidence Report, or CCR, contains detailed information on water quality tests

performed in 2020. These sampling tests ensure that the district’s water meets regulatory standards.

FPUD’s tap water met or exceeded all state and federal requirements this year, as in years past.

The CCR became available recently on the district’s website at

https://www.fpud.com/ccr. It will also be available at the Fallbrook Library, Fallbrook Community Center and at the district office, 990 E. Mission Road in Fallbrook, when they reopen after the COVID-19 shutdown.

The CCR is essentially FPUD’s report card. It includes details about where FPUD’s water comes from, what it contains, and how FPUD water compares to Environmental Protection Agency and state standards.

All water retailers are required by the State Water Resources Control Board to

provide the report to their customers showing water-quality test results. The test results are compared to the federal and state permitted maximum contaminant levels, or MCLs.

This is the ninth year water agencies were allowed to post the CCR online rather than mailing it to all customers, saving the districts thousands of dollars in print and mailing costs. Water agencies are required to notify their customers, via a message in their bills for example, that the report is available online. Agencies must also provide them with a direct link to the report.

Anyone with questions on the report can contact Jason Cavender, FPUD’s systems

operator, at 760-728-1125.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Public Utility District.