EXCLUSIVE: Congressman Demands Answers On Facebook's 'Censorship Of Legitimate Content'

Kenneth Buck (born February 16, 1959) is an American lawyer and politician who represents Colorado's 4th congressional district in the United States House of Representatives as a Republican. He previously served as District Attorney for Weld County, Colorado.

Republican Colorado Rep. Ken Buck is demanding that Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg explain the social media giant's censorship of content related to the COVID-19 lab-leak theory.

"Facebook has had the embarrassing position of having to defend its censorship of legitimate content," Buck wrote in a Thursday letter, obtained exclusively by the Daily Caller. Buck referenced the alleged racism of the lab-leak theory, as well as a report claiming that Facebook and Instagram, are primary methods of online sex trafficking.

Facebook "remove[s] content that facilitates or coordinates the exploitation o...