Sheriffs Department, the Medical Examiner and homicide detectives are on scene near Del Valle and Highland Oaks near a pond where a body was found.

Law enforcement, including homicide detectives and the medical examiner, are on scene at a pond near Del Valle and Highland Oaks where a body was found. It is unknown what the age or sex of the victim is. More information will be reported as it becomes available. A homicide detective on scene did confirm that there is a body. San Diego Sheriff Media Relations wasn't available.