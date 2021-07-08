Estancia Senior Living to host first public open house July 14

Estancia Senior Living will be hosting the first public open house on July 14 from 3-6 p.m.

FALLBROOK – Estancia Senior Living in Fallbrook is proud to announce it will open its doors for senior living with supportive care and memory care in July. The community is excited to host an Open House on Wednesday, July 14 from 3-6 p.m. This event will be the last opportunity to take advantage of pre-open Charter Resident savings and benefits.

The public is invited to meet the Estancia team, take a tour, and learn more about what the community will offer local seniors. Enjoy food, drinks, door prizes and a raffle for a special prize package.

"We are so excited to share our beautiful community with the greater Fallbrook and North County area," said Beverly McGuirk, executive director of Estancia Senior Living. "Our community is getting ready to welcome our first Charter residents this month, and we're ready to show off the lifestyle and quality care you can expect at Estancia."

The Charter Resident program is an incentive package offered to seniors who reserve their apartment prior to opening. With just a few weeks left, the Open House will be the last call for these savings.

Anyone interested in senior living is encouraged to attend or inquire to take advantage of the offer. Estancia Senior Living, managed by national seniors housing operator Meridian Senior Living, is located at 1735 S. Mission Road in Fallbrook and features two stories spanning 89,000 square feet.

Estancia will accommodate 78 senior living residences ranging from studio to two-bedroom apartments, and 29 private or companion suites in memory care. The community offers support to seniors who need little or more care, as well as a secure memory care neighborhood that will be home to the community's distinctive Montessori Moments In Time™ programming for residents with dementia.

At Estancia, residents can expect best-in-class service and an active, engaged lifestyle. The daily activity program is led by the Life Enrichment Coordinator and offers a robust social calendar. Scheduled activities and social events include elegant entertainment with wine and cocktails, live music, educational lectures, and various social outings such as to the driving range, air park picnic site, and local museums. Estancia Senior Living's expert culinary team, led by its Executive Chef, will ensure exciting events, like wine tastings and monthly international food nights.

For families seeking compassionate care for loved ones with dementia, Estancia Senior Living is committed to dignified care. There will be activities for older adults with Parkinson's, including a fitness and support program.

For seniors with Alzheimer's or other forms of dementia, Estancia Senior Living will offer its distinctive care program based on a Montessori methodology: Montessori Moments In Time™. The goal of MMIT is to enhance residents' quality of life through the program's five directional paths and by using Validation techniques for communication. In addition, the community has partnered with Eldergrow™ to provide horticulture therapy as part of the activity programming in its memory care community.

To RSVP for Estancia Senior Living's Open House event or to learn more about the Charter Resident Program, contact their team at ​760-260-9080 or visit http://www.estanciaseniorliving.com.

Submitted by Estancia Senior Living.