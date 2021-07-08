Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By City News Service 

Father of Two Boys Killed in Chula Vista House Fire Sues Property Owners

 
Last updated 7/9/2021 at 9:31pm



CHULA VISTA - The father of two young boys killed in a blaze that tore through a Chula Vista home is suing the property's owners for alleged negligence, claiming the residence was unsafe and improperly maintained.

The lawsuit stems from the May 6 fire that killed Gabriel Ezra Suro, 5, and Joshua Malachi Suro, 4 at a two-story house on Coralwood Court. The boys

were sleeping in a converted utility room on the home's first floor when the blaze ignited, according to the lawsuit.

The boys' father, Jesus Suro, was also badly burned in the fire.

In his complaint filed Thursday in San Diego Superior Court against home owners Miroslav and Ann Sykora, Suro, who seeks unspecified damages,

alleges the property had ``numerous electrical deficiencies and lacked the required fire and life safety equipment.''

The Sykoras could not immediately be reached for comment.

Officials have not released a suspected cause of the fire.

Suro alleges the home was out of compliance with building codes on various fronts, including in regards to its building materials, electrical wiring, and routes of ingress and egress.

The home also allegedly lacked smoke detectors on the first floor and the smoke detectors that were present were insufficiently placed, he alleges.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.

 

