Heat Wave Will Bring Scorching Temps to SD Mountains, Deserts This Weekend

SAN DIEGO - A summer heat wave will bring blazing temperatures to the San Diego-area mountains and deserts this weekend, the National Weather

Service reported today.

A strong high-pressure system over the Great Basin will continue to expand westward, ushering in the sweltering conditions through Monday in most

of the county, according to meteorologists.

An excessive-heat warning will run from 9 a.m. Saturday to 8 p.m. Monday in the local deserts, and a less urgent high-temperature advisory will

be in effect until 8 p.m. Monday in the mountains.

Deserts highs could reach 120 degrees on Saturday and 118 on Sunday, while temperatures in the mountains is expected to reach 102 Saturday and 101 Sunday, according to the weather service.

At the height of the hot spell, lows temperatures in the deserts will likely drop no further than the upper 80s to low 90s, making for minimal relief

even at night, forecasters advised.

The extreme swelter will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities, authorities cautioned.

People should be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, take shelter in air-conditioned buildings if possible, stay out of the sun during the heat of

the day and check up on potentially at-risk relatives and neighbors.

While young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances, it is much more imperative to avoid doing so

during such oppressive conditions, amid which car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes, officials noted.

To help residents beat the heat, San Diego County has opened public ``Cool Zone'' locations in Alpine, Borrego Springs, Fallbrook, Lakeside,

Potrero, Ramona, Santa Ysabel, Spring Valley and Valley Center.

The list of the locations can be found at http://www.sandiegocounty.gov/hhsa/programs/ais/cool_zones/.

The spate of torrid weather is expected to peak Saturday and Sunday, then slowly diminish into the middle of next week, by which time temperatures

should be at or near normal levels across San Diego County, forecasters said.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.