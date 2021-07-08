High School recall group offers to pick up signatures

The clock is ticking for proponents to gather signatures to recall Diane Summers, board president of the Fallbrook Union High School District. They have until Sept. 23 to gather 5,562 signatures of district voters.

Sherry Weishaar, a spokesman for reclaimfbschools.com, said the first event to gather signatures will be a drive-through signing at the Fallbrook Library on Saturday, July 17, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Other events will be posted on the web page when finalized.

“As of now we are not allowed tables at most of the grocery stores because of COVID-19 restrictions,” Weishaar said.

In t...