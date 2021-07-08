'Marriage Hut' earns national recognition for saving weddings during COVID-19 pandemic

SAN DIEGO – The San Diego County Clerk's Office has been recognized by the National Association of Counties with a 2021 NACo Achievement Award for innovative excellence in County Administration of Management. The Clerk's office was recognized for transforming a vacant snack shop into the "Marriage Hut" in order to continue issuing marriage licenses and perform ceremonies during the COVID-19 pandemic.

With over 1,600 couples with appointments to be married, on March 19, 2020 Governor Newsom issued a "Stay at Home" executive order effectively closing all county buildings across the State of...