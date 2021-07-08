Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Miss Fallbrook and Miss Teen Fallbrook pageant to be held July 17

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 7/8/2021 at 5:42pm

Village News/Ahrend Studios photos

Briana Hernandez

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Village Rotary Club presents the Miss Fallbrook and Miss Teen Fallbrook 2021 contestants. These young women have taken a great step toward improving their futures through interview skills and public speaking workshops offered by Fallbrook Village Rotary and Carol Hodges with Toastmasters, as well as community interaction and personal growth.

During the 10 weeks of pre-pageant rehearsals, each contestant is required to raise a minimum sponsorship fee of $275, although many of them go above and far beyond the minimum, with all the sponsorship proceeds going directl...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 07/08/2021 22:21