Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Village News staff 

"Mostly skeletal remains" found in Fallbrook

"Highly unlikely" to be missing mom from Chula Vista

 
Last updated 7/12/2021 at 3:04pm

Tony Campbell/Village News photo

Sheriffs Department, the Medical Examiner, and homicide detectives are on scene at Del Valle and Highland Oaks near a pond where a body was found.

Sunday, July 11, about 4 pm the San Diego Sheriff's homicide department, the San Diego Medical Examiner, a forensic anthropologist and Fallbrook Sheriff's deputies responded to the report of a citizen that there was a dead body at or near a pond in Fallbrook. The pond was near Del Valle and Highland Oaks.

According to San Diego County Lt. Thomas Seiver in homicide, the cause and manner of death are unknown. "We don't have any suspicion of foul play at this time. We were there to document and preserve the scene in case during the medical examiner's investigation they determine there was foul play."

Tony Campbell/Village News photo

He indicated that the body was mostly skeletal remains and the identification and sex of the body was not apparent and that it would be determined by the medical examiner's office. Lt. Seiver was able to verify that it was not a child's body. When asked if it was possibly Maya Milette's body, the missing mom from Chula Vista, Lt. Seiver said it was, "highly unlikely."

Early Story

Dead body found in Fallbrook

Law enforcement, including homicide detectives and the medical examiner, are on scene at a pond near Del Valle and Highland Oaks where a body was found. It is unknown what the age or sex of the victim is. More information will be reported as it becomes available. A homicide detective on scene did confirm that there is a body. San Diego Sheriff Media Relations wasn't available.

 

