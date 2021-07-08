Murphy & Murphy 7th annual Charity Golf and Dinner event cancelled

The seventh annual fundraiser benefiting the Fallbrook Food Pantry has been cancelled. It was expected to net the pantry over $100,000 this August. FFP Executive Director Shae Gawlik said, “This is a major blow to our organization which feeds over 2500 households monthly throughout the year. We are scrambling to overcome this.”

It was compounded by the Fallbrook Regional Health District cutting all the grantees this year to support their new Wellness Center. The Fallbrook Food Pantry’s annual grant was cut by $80,000. The FRHD receives a percentage of local property taxes and in the a...