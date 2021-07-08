New Red Mountain lease approved for Riverside County's emergency communications system

Red Mountain is in San Diego County, but the County of Riverside leases a site on Red Mountain for that county's Public Safety Enterprise Communications radio system and on June 29 the Riverside County Board of Supervisors approved a new lease.

The supervisors' 5-0 vote extended the lease agreement with American Tower, LLC, to 2026. Although the lease is only for five years, two additional five-year options will allow for renewal without subsequent Board of Supervisors approval should the county's Information Technology department and American Tower approve those extensions for 2026 to 203...