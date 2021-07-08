Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

New Red Mountain lease approved for Riverside County's emergency communications system

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 7/8/2021 at 2:07pm



Red Mountain is in San Diego County, but the County of Riverside leases a site on Red Mountain for that county's Public Safety Enterprise Communications radio system and on June 29 the Riverside County Board of Supervisors approved a new lease.

The supervisors' 5-0 vote extended the lease agreement with American Tower, LLC, to 2026. Although the lease is only for five years, two additional five-year options will allow for renewal without subsequent Board of Supervisors approval should the county's Information Technology department and American Tower approve those extensions for 2026 to 203...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 07/08/2021 22:38