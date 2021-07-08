Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

North County Soroptimists install new board

 
Last updated 7/8/2021 at 4pm

Soroptimist International of Vista and North County Inland's Incoming Board includes, from left, Sherry Luz (delegate), Karen Del Bene (membership co-director), Runa Gunnars (fundraising director), Jackie Huyck (public awareness director), Eden Weinberger (program director), Jennifer Luz-Olson (delegate), Melinda Jarrell (president), Lani Beltrano (membership co-director), Kaye Van Nevel (secretary), Pat Origlieri (treasurer) and Aleta Dirdo (asst. treasurer).

VISTA – Soroptimist International of Vista and North County Inland held its Installation of Officers at a potluck brunch held outdoors on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at a member's home in Vista. This year's theme was "Traveling the Soroptimist World," reflecting the international reach of Soroptimist as well as the fact that incoming president Melinda Jarrell owns her own travel agency, Winner Destinations.

The club is celebrating Soroptimist's 100th year since the organization was founded in 1921 in Oakland, California. It has since grown to five federations with around 72,000 members in 12...



