North County Soroptimists install new board

VISTA – Soroptimist International of Vista and North County Inland held its Installation of Officers at a potluck brunch held outdoors on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at a member's home in Vista. This year's theme was "Traveling the Soroptimist World," reflecting the international reach of Soroptimist as well as the fact that incoming president Melinda Jarrell owns her own travel agency, Winner Destinations.

The club is celebrating Soroptimist's 100th year since the organization was founded in 1921 in Oakland, California. It has since grown to five federations with around 72,000 members in 12...