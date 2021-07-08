Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Village News Staff 

Rescue traffic collision reported on SB 15 and SR 76

 
Last updated 7/9/2021 at 9:18pm



At 8:08 pm tonight, Friday, a traffic collision was reported to the CHP. North County Fire was on scene and rescued the driver from the Volvo which reportedly left the freeway and crashed into a tree on the SB 15 just north of SR 76. Apparently the Volvo hit another car before ultimately hitting the tree. The driver didn't appear to be injured and both vehicles were towed from the scene. The condition of the Volvo driver is unknown at this time.

This is an early version story. More information will be reported as it becomes available.

 

