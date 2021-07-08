Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

Senior center, Sandia Creek bridge, USO to benefit from county grants

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 7/8/2021 at 2:48pm



The awards of Neighborhood Reinvestment Program and Community Enhancement grants from the County of San Diego will provide funding for the Fallbrook Senior Center, the Sandia Creek Drive bridge, and United Services Organizations on Camp Pendleton.

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted 5-0 June 29 to allocate $18,134 to the Fallbrook Senior Citizens Service Club which operates the Fallbrook Senior Center, $5,000 to California Trout, Inc., to help with engineering costs to replace the Sandia Creek Drive bridge, and $25,000 to USO to help fund the purchase of a cargo van.

Each cou...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021