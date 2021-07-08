Senior center, Sandia Creek bridge, USO to benefit from county grants

The awards of Neighborhood Reinvestment Program and Community Enhancement grants from the County of San Diego will provide funding for the Fallbrook Senior Center, the Sandia Creek Drive bridge, and United Services Organizations on Camp Pendleton.

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted 5-0 June 29 to allocate $18,134 to the Fallbrook Senior Citizens Service Club which operates the Fallbrook Senior Center, $5,000 to California Trout, Inc., to help with engineering costs to replace the Sandia Creek Drive bridge, and $25,000 to USO to help fund the purchase of a cargo van.

Each cou...