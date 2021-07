SHERIFF'S LOG Last updated 7/8/2021 at 5:34pm



SHERIFF’S LOG May 18 800 block S. Main Ave. Arrest: Drunk in public: Alcohol, drugs, combo, or toluene June 10 2400 block Rainbow Valley Rd. Willful cruelty to a child, no GBI June 22 900 block E. Mission Rd. Arrest: Poss. controlled subs. paraphernalia June 23 800 block Olive Hill Ave. Arrest: Poss. narcotic controlled substance 4700 block Pala Rd. Arrest: Poss. controlled subs. paraphernalia June 24 800 block E. Alvarado St. Petty theft 500 block W. Aviation Rd. Burglary 400 block W. Clemmens Ln. Arrest: Battery: Spouse/ex-spouse/date/etc. 200 block Via Oro Verde Arres...





