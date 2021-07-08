Street lighting district assessment decreased

The annual assessment for properties in Zone A of the San Diego County Street Lighting District has been decreased.

A 5-0 San Diego County Board of Supervisors vote June 30 lowered the assessment from $10 to $7 per equivalent dwelling unit. The action also approved the engineer's report. In 2020 the county completed a retrofit of street lights from high-pressure sodium bulbs to light emitting diode illumination, and the energy cost savings allowed for the assessment decrease.

The San Diego County Street Lighting District was formed in September 1987 and includes the entirety of unincorporat...