Tree fire ignites on E. Mission

At about 4 am on Thursday, July 1, at 3612 E. Mission a fire was reported. Some trees were burning as well as a 20 ft. x 10 ft. space of vegetation, according to North County Fire Protection District (NCFPD) PIO John Choi. NCFPD and CalFire were on scene and stopped the forward rate of spread, which they believe started from faulty electricity serving a light on the property.

PIO Choi said, "It's a good time to remember that we have a zero allowance for fireworks and it's safer to attend one of the bigger shows. Even hand held sparklers are not allowed. "

