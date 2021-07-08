Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Roger Boddaert
Special to the Village News 

Visiting Frank Lloyd Wright's Taliesin West

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 7/8/2021 at 2:15pm

Village News/Roger Boddaert photos

The desert winds blow over the water pools to cool many of the interior rooms at Taliesin West in the Sonoran desert.

On a recent visit to Arizona, I took a side field trip to the famous homestead of Frank Lloyd Wright's architectural foundation, Taliesin West.

Just east of Sedona lies Taliesin West, the home, studio, museum, and the land of this organic architect who set completely new standards in the world of architecture at that time and for the future.

Born in Wisconsin, June 8, 1867, Wright spent his early years studying architecture and engineering with six years in the prestigious firm of Adler and Sullivan, formulating his beginning groundwork. After these formative years, he honed his design st...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 07/08/2021 20:30