Visiting Frank Lloyd Wright's Taliesin West

The desert winds blow over the water pools to cool many of the interior rooms at Taliesin West in the Sonoran desert.

On a recent visit to Arizona, I took a side field trip to the famous homestead of Frank Lloyd Wright's architectural foundation, Taliesin West.

Just east of Sedona lies Taliesin West, the home, studio, museum, and the land of this organic architect who set completely new standards in the world of architecture at that time and for the future.

Born in Wisconsin, June 8, 1867, Wright spent his early years studying architecture and engineering with six years in the prestigious firm of Adler and Sullivan, formulating his beginning groundwork. After these formative years, he honed his design st...