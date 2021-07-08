My transportation vision

In last week’s op-ed, I talked about SANDAG’s latest proposal for a ‘road charge.’

For those who didn’t read it, this would be a set price all San Diegans are charged

for every mile traveled within the state of California. The money would then be

used to pay for public transportation.

While I believe public transportation has its place, I’m completely against a per-mile road charge and continuing to add taxes to San Diegans. But the question has come up, “If you were in charge, where would you want to see transportation money invested?”

Currently, the push from SANDAG and...