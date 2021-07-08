Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Zach Branch 

Transcendent Touch helps switch from survival to wellness

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 7/8/2021 at 4:52pm



My fiancé had a massage from Craig Lozzi at Transcendent Touch that profoundly influenced her spiritual awareness. The massage was a gift from me, and when she came home telling me about the shift in consciousness she had, I was so happy that she had a good experience...yet I'm ashamed to admit I also would not allow myself to accept how profound whatever had happened was. I'm writing this review because I moved from unbelief to unreserved acceptance after having my own massage with Craig.

Around the same time my fiancé had her massage, I got a pinched nerve. The pain was shooting and ra...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021