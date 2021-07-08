While we were celebrating, the NEA was voting to teach systematic racism

Publisher’s Note: I am using this piece below as a response to those who have written to me that CRT is not being taught in schools and that it’s another conspiracy theory. My response to them was “It’s another conspiracy theory until you figure out that it’s not.” Critical Race Theory is real and now the NEA has decided to proudly fight for it with their $350,000 annual budget.

I believe they are out of step with many of their members as they have been for decades. I’ve observed over the years that teachers are, for the most part, nonpolitical. They are nurturers and they truly care about the students. They are overloaded with just doing their jobs and injecting new divisive ideology isn’t going to be popular in many places in America.

While I have reports that it’s being taught at Fallbrook High School, teachers in the FUESD have told me that, “CRT would never fly here.” So hopefully the parents and teachers will be fully engaged and make sure our districts are focusing on core subjects instead of CRT with Maoist-like ‘struggle sessions,’ which shame white children for their skin color and accuse them of being the ‘oppressors’ of the ‘oppressed’ black people.

In CRT there is no real recognition or explanation of the progress made in the United States, which resulted in a two-term black president, a black female vice president, and multiple black Supreme Court Justices.

We need to continue to focus on “equality for all” and mutual respect and continually do better.

Teacher’s union with 2.3 million members vows to support Critical Race Theory education across the country

Jordan Lancaster

Reporter

The National Education Association, the nation’s largest teachers union, has approved a plan to implement Critical Race Theory in 14,000 school districts across all 50 states.

A document obtained by Manhattan Institute Fellow Christopher Rufo shows that the union approved a plan to spend more than $127,000 to “oppose attempts to ban critical race theory and/or The 1619 Project.”

CRT holds that America is fundamentally racist and teaches students to view every social interaction and person in terms of race. It advocates for the pursuit of “antiracism” through the end of merit, objective truth and the adoption of race-based policies.

The 1619 Project, written by New York Times writer Nikole Hannah-Jones, holds that America’s “true founding” occurred when slaves arrived in the colonies. It attempts to rework the teaching of history to center around slavery and its consequences.

The NEA’s plan will include funding for publicizing information about CRT, money for “a team of staffers for members who want to learn more and fight back against anti-CRT rhetoric,” and will promote critiques of “cisheteropatriarchy,” “anthropocentrism,” capitalism, and “other forms of power and oppression at the intersections of our society.” NEA president Becky Pringle also said she’d make public statements in support of CRT.

Another business item adopted by the union includes a task force to explore “the role of law enforcement in education,” including a collaboration with groups that support abolishing police presence in schools. The plan, according to the document, would “result in increasing the implementation of culturally responsive education, critical race theory, and ethnic (Native people Asian, Black, Latin(0/a/x), Middle Eastern, North African, and Pacific Islander) studies curriculum in pre- K-12 and higher education.”

The document additionally promises to join with Black Lives Matter and call for a rally Oct. 14, George Floyd’s birthday, to support “a national day of action to teach lessons about structural racism and oppression.”

Rufo urged parents to push back against the union’s efforts to promote CRT, with some parents across the country already standing up to the curriculum by making their voices heard in school board meetings. At least 165 local and national groups have formed to combat CRT, according to an NBC News analysis.

“The NEA represents 3 million public school employees in all 50 states. They have a $350 million annual budget and an army of operatives in 14,000 local communities,” Rufo said on Twitter. “They have now declared war on parents who oppose critical race theory – and parents must fight back!”

