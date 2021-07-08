Climate report encourages increased coordination to make resilient communities

SAN DIEGO – A team of experts recommend increased effort, coordination and engagement by San Diego agencies and researchers to build climate resilience with attention to disadvantaged communities that are particularly susceptible to climate change impacts, according to a report released July 1.

The authors, representing the American Planning Association and Scripps Institution of Oceanography at UC San Diego, released “Collaborative Planning for Climate Resilience,'' that analyzed the planning needed to address climate change impacts in the San Diego region.

“We have many agencies a...