County adopts $7.23 billion budget

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors adopted a $7.23 billion revised budget for fiscal year 2021-22 after public deliberations on Tuesday, June 29.

The adopted budget responds to voices in the community and follows a Framework for the Future that will fundamentally change county operations, with significant funding to address justice system reform, racial justice, health and environmental equity, homelessness and economic opportunity.

“This is a budget that meets the needs of all our residents,” County Chief Administrative Officer Helen Robbins-Meyer said, “… stretching, but...