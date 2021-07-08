Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Tracy DeFore
County of San Diego Communications Office 

County adopts $7.23 billion budget

 
The San Diego County Board of Supervisors adopted a $7.23 billion revised budget for fiscal year 2021-22 after public deliberations on Tuesday, June 29.

The adopted budget responds to voices in the community and follows a Framework for the Future that will fundamentally change county operations, with significant funding to address justice system reform, racial justice, health and environmental equity, homelessness and economic opportunity.

“This is a budget that meets the needs of all our residents,” County Chief Administrative Officer Helen Robbins-Meyer said, “… stretching, but...



