County residents asked to take public safety power shutoff survey
Last updated 7/9/2021 at 12:46am
The San Diego County Office of Emergency Services is asking all County residents to fill out a survey about the Public Safety Power Shutoff program.
PSPS is a prevention program sponsored by San Diego Gas and Electric to reduce the potential for utility-related wildfires. SDG&E will temporarily shut off power to customers in specific areas when wind speed, vegetative moisture, temperature and humidity create a high risk for wildfires.
Stakeholder and community feedback on PSPS is critical to advancing public safety throughout the County.
Over the past few years, surveys and public workshops...
