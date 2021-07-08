Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

Masterlin third at CIF Open Championship Meet

 
Last updated 7/9/2021 at 1:04am

Village News/Phillip Brents photo

Max Masterlin competes in the high jump at the Division II prelims on June 5 at Mt. Carmel High School.

For Fallbrook High School junior Max Masterlin and freshman Sahara Khoury, the 2021 high school track and field season ended June 19 at the all-division CIF Open Championship Meet held at University City High School.

Khoury took fifth place in the girls pole vault with a height of 8'6". Masterlin competed in the boys high jump and cleared 6'1" to take seventh place.

"They did pretty well," said Fallbrook High Head Coach Marco Arias.

