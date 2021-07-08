Masterlin third at CIF Open Championship Meet

Max Masterlin competes in the high jump at the Division II prelims on June 5 at Mt. Carmel High School.

For Fallbrook High School junior Max Masterlin and freshman Sahara Khoury, the 2021 high school track and field season ended June 19 at the all-division CIF Open Championship Meet held at University City High School.

Khoury took fifth place in the girls pole vault with a height of 8'6". Masterlin competed in the boys high jump and cleared 6'1" to take seventh place.

"They did pretty well," said Fallbrook High Head Coach Marco Arias.

The Valley League championship meet took place May 28 at Valley Center High School. The league meet champion automatically earned a berth at the CIF San Dieg...