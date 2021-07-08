Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

Nylund fifth among D-III 300-meter hurdlers

 
Bonsall High School Senior Henrik Nylund closed out his high school track and field career with a fifth-place finish in the boys 300-meter hurdles race at the CIF Division III championship meet June 12 at Valley Center High School.

Nylund finished in 43.66 seconds, which set a personal record. "Henrik did great," said Bonsall High School Track and Field Coach Eric Hendy.

The Frontier Conference finals were held May 27 at The O'Farrell Charter School. The league meet champion automatically earned a berth at the CIF San Diego Section meet as did any runners or field athletes who posted a qu...



