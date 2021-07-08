Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

Warriors 1-1 in girls water polo playoffs

 
Fallbrook High School's girls water polo program reached the quarterfinals of the CIF Division I playoffs.

The Warriors defeated West Hills in the first-round game June 8 at Rancho Bernardo High School before losing the June 12 quarterfinal at Granite Hills to Helix. The playoff results finalized Fallbrook's season record at 13-3 including a 5-0 performance in Valley League competition.

"I was pleased how they did and how they performed and never gave up," said Fallbrook coach Sean Redmond.

Fallbrook had the eighth seed in the Division I playoffs and West Hills was seeded ninth.



