Live Oak County Park celebrates 100-plus-one years with party July 17

It’s a party! An all-day party, a 100-plus-one party – and everyone is invited.

Live Oak County Park in Fallbrook is turning 101 years old, and the County and Fallbrook are holding a free day-long celebration from 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 17.

The party’s schedule of events includes:

10 a.m. “Peeps and Pooches” walk

11:30 a.m. “Jumbo Tree Planting,” the planting of two 36” box live oak trees (visitors can pitch in to help, or just watch)

11:45 a.m. Live reptile demonstrations and animal touch tables

1 p.m. Face-painting, photo booth and balloon artists will run from 1 p.m. until the movie starts.

3:30 p.m. Raptors (birds of prey) demonstration

5 p.m. Bounce houses, climbing wall and an inflatable obstacle course will open as pre-movie events

7:30 p.m. Movie in the Park, “Toy Story 4”.

There will also be two food trucks with Mexican food fare and a giveaway of 100 1-gallon live oak trees grown from acorns gathered from the park.

County Parks and Recreation staff have been preparing the park for its “Centennial+1” celebration for the past year, adding new benches, replacing walkways, installing exercise equipment, improving the park’s restrooms, restoring two concrete tables that date back to the park’s opening and planting more than 100 additional native trees and shrubs.

So come and celebrate. It’s not every year you get to celebrate a 100-plus-one party!