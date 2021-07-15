Planning Commission approves MUP for Fallbrook Hacienda Winery

The county's Planning Commission approved a Major Use Permit for Fallbrook Hacienda Winery.

The Planning Commission's 7-0 vote July 9 also made a finding that the previous environmental Mitigated Negative Declaration with an addendum adequately addresses California Environmental Quality Act requirements. The permit approves an existing event venue which is currently not permitted and also approves the construction of ancillary event facilities and a small winery and vineyard.

Fallbrook Hacienda Winery is in the 4100 block of East Mission Road. It is on three parcels which total 11.75 acre...