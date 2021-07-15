'Bye-Bye Birdie' play opens July 23
Last updated 7/14/2021 at 1:32pm
Christ the King's King Players will be presenting "Bye-Bye Birdie" featuring cast members ages 8-18 beginning July 23 at 7:30 p.m.
This production of "Bye-Bye Birdie" is directed by Mary Fry along with Assistant Director Robyn Dahlson, and there are 29 cast members in total.
After noticing a need for performing arts in Fallbrook during the COVID-19 pandemic, Fry was inspired to bring young members of the community together through the production of "Bye-Bye Birdie."
"Bye-Bye Birdie has been one of my favorite shows for a long time, and it's a great show for teenagers and adults too,"...
