'Bye-Bye Birdie' play opens July 23

"Bye-Bye Birdie" features cast members from ages 8-18 from Fallbrook, Bonsall, and Escondido.

Christ the King's King Players will be presenting "Bye-Bye Birdie" featuring cast members ages 8-18 beginning July 23 at 7:30 p.m.

This production of "Bye-Bye Birdie" is directed by Mary Fry along with Assistant Director Robyn Dahlson, and there are 29 cast members in total.

After noticing a need for performing arts in Fallbrook during the COVID-19 pandemic, Fry was inspired to bring young members of the community together through the production of "Bye-Bye Birdie."

"Bye-Bye Birdie has been one of my favorite shows for a long time, and it's a great show for teenagers and adults too,"...