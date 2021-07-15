Encore enjoys Luau lunch and laughter

FALLBROOK – The only in-person Fallbrook Encore Club event this past season became a festive celebration of lockdown liberation. There were lots of big smiles, hugs and laughter. It had been a very long time since everyone had an opportunity to be together. Since Encore Club is a social club, it was a tough year. Previous activities largely had to be held on Zoom, but members are not easily daunted!

Encore welcomed, as their guests, nine new members "flying up" from Fallbrook Newcomers Club. Many of the husbands also attended and provided wonderful entertainment, Luau-style. Allen Sarge...