Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Gig Conaughton
County of San Diego Communications Office 

County launches electric vehicle consumer guide

 
Last updated 7/14/2021 at 1:41pm



Looking to help County residents who are thinking about buying an electric vehicle, the County of San Diego has created a new consumer guide website with information about benefits, costs, incentives — even a link to start shopping for vehicles.

The County’s Electric Vehicle (EV) Consumer Guide is the latest product of the EV Roadmap that the County’s Board of Supervisors approved in 2019 to build charging stations, encourage people to buy electric vehicles, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The County Board of Supervisors also voted in January to work with UC San Diego to create a...



Village News

